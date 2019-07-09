Time To Dance: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif advised sister Isabelle on her upcoming debut film Time To Dance which is set to release this year. The elder sister wants Isabelle to follow her own voice and follow no one in the industry.

Time To Dance: Katrina Kaif is one of the top leading actresses of Bollywood. Time and again she has proved herself by giving outstanding performances. She started her journey from her debut film Boom in (2003) and has come a long way in the film industry, the actor was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan.

According to sources, Katrina’s sister Isabelle is all set to join Bollywood from her debut film, Time To Dance which is being helmed by director Stanley D’Costa’s. In the film, she will be seen romancing with co-star Sooraj Pancholi.

In a recent interview, the Bharat actor was asked what advice she has for her sister before she enters Bollywood. Katrina answered saying it doesn’t matter whether one is director or actor, those who plan to enter Bollywood should have nerves of steel because its tough. Furthermore, she has asked Isabelle to do whatever she wants, to follow her own path and make her own decisions and never let anyone decide for her.

Time To Dance is an upcoming dance drama which will be released by the end of this year. The movie features Isabelle, Sooraj Pancholi and Waluscha De Sousa in the lead roles. In the movie, Isabelle will be seen as a Latin dancer and Sooraj will be seen playing as a street dancer.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently working on her next film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty.

