Katrina Kaif- Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Family, Movies, Songs, Upcoming Films, Photos: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat, is one of the most bankable and gorgeous actors of Indian Film Industry. Along with her professional stint, Katrina is also often in the news for her personal life.

With her gorgeous looks, dancing skills and sheer hard work, Katrina Kaif has carved a space for herself in Bollywood. Despite a rough start to her career with Boom, Katrina has emerged as one of the most bankable stars with her performances in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namaste London, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and many more.

Despite being criticised for her weak Hindi and acting skills, Katrina Kaif has time and again proved her critics wrong with her dedication. It is her sheer charm that made her the first-ever Bollywood actor be the face of Barbie. Along with her professional stint, Katrina Kaif also grabs headlines with her dating life. After venturing into Bollywood, Katrina Kaif was in a relationship with Salman Khan followed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif Family

Born in Hong Kong and later moved to London, Katrina Kaif is the daughter of British businessman with English descent and an Englishwoman. Separated from her father, Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has dedicated her life to social causes and the actor has seven siblings- Stephanie, Christine, Natasha, Melissa, Sonia, Isabel and Michael. Despite putting up in Bombay, Katrina Kaif regular takes some time off her busy schedule to spend time with her mother and siblings.

Speaking about her early life, Katrina Kaif had earlier revealed that she along with her siblings were home-schooled in London. Before moving to India, Katrina changed her surname to Kaif. After Katrina Kaif, her sister Isabelle Kaif is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Time To Dance alongside Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle had earlier said that it is helpful to have a mentor, guide, advisor and someone with that kind of experience.

Initially, there was a lot of talk around Katrina Kaif’s history. The producer of her debut film Boom, Ayesha Shroff told a news portal that they created an identity for her and thought of giving her a name that suggested Indian ancestry so as to connect with the audience. Disappointed by the interview, Katrina said that she was hurt by her comments.

Katrina Kaif Movies and Songs

Katrina Kaif made her acting debut in Boom co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Madhu Sapre and many more. However, the film was a big flop. She later starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman Khan that proved to be a changing point in her career. She later starred in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namaste London, Welcome, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Despite a low phase in her career and several box office flops like Yuvvraj, Tees Maar Khan, Bang Bang, Phantom, Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Jagga Jasoos, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero , Katrina Kaif has maintained a strong ground for herself and continues to be among the first choices for filmmakers and casting directors. Criticised for her accent, Katrina has worked extensively on her diction.

More than acting, Katrina has proved herself as one of the best dancers in the country with songs like Khwab Dekhe, Husn Parcham, Shiela Ki Jawaani, Kamli, Suraiyya, Mashallah, Ishq Shava, Kala Chashma, Swag Se Swagat and many more.

Katrina Kaif Upcoming Films

After back to back flops Thugs of Hindostan and Zero, Katrina Kaif will be seen in films like Bharat and Sooryavanshi. Both of the films are one of the most anticipated releases of Bollywood industry and the excitement around them are on an all-time high.

Bharat: Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Bharat is one of the most awaited films of 2019. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Nora Fatehi in key roles, Bharat is slated to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid 2019, i.e June 5.

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film Sooryavanshi is an addition to the cop-series of Rohit Shetty after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi is scheduled to release next year on Eid 2020. The film will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Recently, reports were rife that Katrina Kaif is in talks for PT Usha biopic but an official announcement on the same is awaited. If Katrina gives her nod for the film, it will mark her first Sports biopic.

Katrina Kaif Photos

One of the sexiest women of Indian Film Industry, Katrina Kaif’s beauty knows no bounds. Known as a fitness enthusiast, Katrina works out diligently to maintain her envious body. Every time her song or a photoshoot comes out, the actor manages to bowl everyone over with her breathtaking looks and sultry persona. This is one of the reasons that Katrina has built a massive fanbase and acquired huge popularity on and off social media.

Recently, Katrina Kaif did a beachy photoshoot with a leading fashion magazine and the photos of the same are taking the Internet by storm. Katrina loves the beach and it is evident from her hot and sexy photos that make millions go weak in the knees.

Take a look at uber hot photos of Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif has earned the tag fo World Sexiest Women by FHM India five times in a row from 2008 to 2013. She has been named the Sexiest Asian Woman time and again by Eastern Eye, Most Desirable Woman by Times Of India, India’s Most Beautiful Woman by the Indian edition of People and topped Hot 100 poll by Maxim India. From emerging as the first Bollywood actor to be a barbie to being the first Bollywood actor to feature in ace photographer Mario Testino’s Towel Series, the world goes gaga over Katrina Kaif’s stunning looks.

Katrina Kaif Boyfriend

Katrina Kaif has always maintained a dignified silence around her personal life. However, a lot has been said and written about her love life that has always been under the media scanner. In her long Bollywood journey, two names have particularly cropped up, namely Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Salman Khan: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have and continue to share a very special bond. Although the duo never addressed their personal life, the chemistry between the duo has been never been hidden from the public eye. After Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, the duo have shared the screen space in films like Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Bharat.

Ranbir Kapoor: It is reported that Katrina Kaif dumped Salman Khan for Ranbir Kapoor. Amid speculations of the duo dating each other, a photo from their beach vacation had gone viral on social media. The duo shared the screen space in films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. After their break up, Ranbir is dating Katrina Kaif’s ex-best friend Alia Bhatt.

Katrina Kaif Age, Height, Weight

Katrina Kaif is known for her stunning looks. One of the sexiest and sought-after actors of the Indian film industry, Katrina Kaif rules hearts with her dance and acting skills. Weighing around 55-56 kg, Katrina is 5 ft 8 inch tall.

Check out her age, height and weight here-

Age: 35 years ( July 16, 1983)

Height: 5 ft 8½ in (174 cm)

Weight: 56 Kg (2013 lbs)

