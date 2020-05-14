Due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Netflix has reportedly acquired Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming superhero film and will now be turning it into a franchise.

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak might be proving disastrous for several businesses, but it has actually turned out quite fruitful for Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero film. As the actor-filmmaker duo gear up for their fourth collaboration together after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, reports are rife that Netflix has now acquired the film and will now be turning it into a franchise, something which Ali Abbas Zafar also desired.

Shedding light on the development, a source close to the project told a news portal that Netflix has now acquired the Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar’s film, which means that it will now be a Netflix move. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, Ronnie Screwvala stepped out of the project and now Netflix has taken it over.

The film will now be transformed into a franchise and release in two parts, which Ali Abbas Zafar was always planning. Moreover, Netflix wants to ensure that the superhero film matches up to international standards and appeals to global audiences. The streaming giant is now pulling all stops to ensure this.

Along with this superhero film, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in upcoming films like Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar and Phone Booth alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. During her time in quarantine, Katrina Kaif has been keeping her fans entertained with her workout videos and videos of her doing household chores.

