Both Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were spotted together at every promotional event of movie ZERO and this is something uncommon in B-town. These two has set the Bff goals for many across the industry. This happened during the Bollywood reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas where Katrina reached in time; Anushka was running late and posted some beautiful pictures of her regal look for the reception on photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Much awaited Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer ZERO have hit the theatres already and we can't get over the BFF goals set up by the two lead actresses of the movie. The speculations regarding the film are mixed but fans are surely happy to see the strengthened friendship between Anushka and Katrina. Catfight is something very common in Bollywood industry and creates a lot of gossip and news whenever came in limelight but this time it is about the bond of friendship two actresses are sharing.

Watching the photo Kat commented something which shows how strong their bond has become in the past years.

The Zero actress commented “Very pretty, but come here fast”, friendship goals isn’t it? Even Anushka told the media “We haven’t really had scenes to do together but I’m really excited to watch Katrina. I have already seen parts of the film and I’m excited for people to see because she really is very good.”

The combination of King Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma has already worked in movie “Jab tak hai jaan” in 2012 which proved to be a hit on the box office. So let’s see if this time this trio can make the audience go wow with their performance and prove them on the box office.

