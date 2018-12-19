Besides promoting their forthcoming film Zero, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are also promoting the fact that two Bollywood actresses can be friends. Before Aanand L Rai's Zero, the two beauties shared the screen space for Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Lately, two of them have been sharing pictures together via several social media platforms and are gaining massive attention.

Besides promoting their forthcoming film Zero, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are also promoting the fact that two Bollywood actresses can be friends. Before Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the two beauties shared the screen space for Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Lately, two of them have been sharing pictures together via several social media platforms and are gaining massive attention. The pictures prove that the two actors share a warm bond and are quite close to each other.

Almost an hour ago, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share this candid Polaroid picture featuring Anushka Sharma and it is just too adorable. Well, the way these are holding each other in the picture is setting some major BFF goals for all the girlfriends out there. The picture has garnered over 218K likes so far and the comment section is flooded with compliments for the new best friends in town. Take a look at the picture which is making headlines in the tinsel town:

Aren’t the two beauties looking adorable together? Katrina has captioned the picture as: “a little Christmas cheer”. Meanwhile, their upcoming film Zero is all set t hit the silver screens on December 21. Besides two, the film also features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a vertically challenged person, Anushka Sharma is playing a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif portrays the role of a successful actress who is battling with alcoholism.

