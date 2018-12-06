Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma photos: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif looks excited to promote her upcoming movie–Zero, which is likely to hit the silver screens on December 21, 2018. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share photos of the promotions with Anushka Sharma. In the pictures, both the actors are looking beautiful in their pretty outfits.

Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma photos: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif never leaves a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot photos on social media. The diva is counted amongst the most hardworking and highest paid actors of the industry. The diva is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film–Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. The movie is likely to hit the screens on December 21, 2018. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her photos with Anushka Sharma, promoting the movie. Both the divas are looking marvelous wearing gorgeous outfits. In the pictures, Katrina is wearing a blue floral print dress with umbrella sleeves which is looking stunning on her. Meanwhile, Anushka is looking sultry, wearing a dark velvet dress. The ear to ear smile on both the actor’s face shows that they are extremely excited about their upcoming movie.

Katrina gained popularity in 2007 when she did the movie– Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in 2005 and Namastey London in 2007. Post these movies, she followed the series of Box-office hits like–New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Katrina’s highest-grossing films are– Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai. Currently, the hottie is busy shooting for her upcoming movie–Bharat with Salman Khan.

