Katrina Kaif recently shared adorable photos as she attended her manager Prarthana Chadha Ajmani's baby shower. Dressed in casuals with her ear to ear smile, Katrina Kaif posed with her manager adorably, take a look at the picture:

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is not just sound professionally, she is extremely possessive and fond of her team. By not just working together, the actor also spends a lot of time apart from her work with her team. Moreover, the people with whom you spend most of the time become an integral part of your life. Moreover, very fewer celebrities gell up with their team so well.

Proving her love for her team, recently Katrina Kaif attended her manager Prarthana Chadha Ajmani’s baby shower and also shared adorable pictures from the ceremony. Moreover, the actor also wrote an adorable caption with the pictures expressing her excitement for the baby’s arrival.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, the ceremony was also attended by Prarthana’s special friends and family members which also included Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager Poonam Damania. Thanking the beauty queen, Prarthana also shared a post on her Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her hot photos and videos. Apart from acting, the actor is also a gym enthusiast and hits the gym thrice a week in order to be in shape. In the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her next film Sooryavanshi which is a cop drama with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Moreover, the film will also serve as a reunion for Katrina and Akshay after 8 years.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is among the costliest cop film till date which also features Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher in supporting roles. Moreover, favourite cops Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan will also appear in the film in special appearances.

