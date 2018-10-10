Katrina Kaif's quirky and interesting Instagram posts have always hooked her fans with her social media handle. The actor is currently shooting in Abu Dhabi with all the teammates after wrapping up the Malta schedule. She is making sure to make most out of their busy schedule. The actor has shared a photograph on her handle where she is being clicked from her back. She can be seen flaunting her curls which made her look beautiful.

Katrina Kaif's curls adds glam in her vivacious look, check out photo

Katrina Kaif is currently enjoying her every bit of her busy time in Abu Dhabi while shooting for her upcoming movie Bharat and the latest photograph on the Internet is a proof. Katrina Kaif has shared a photo on Instagram in which she has mentioned that she was on an adventure with Ali Abbas Zafar. In the photograph, Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting on the bonnett of a jeep. This monochrome photograph has been clicked in the sand dunes and the oasis in Abu Dhabi,

The actor seems to be chilling along with her team member.

Katrina Kaif’s voluminous curls made her look absolutely beautiful from her back.

The star cast of Bharat is in shoot mode. The team wrapped up the Malta schedule and has now moved on to Abu Dhabi for the next schedule of the shoot.

Katrina Kaif enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her quirky and interesting posts have always kept her hooked with her Instagram posts.

Check out her more photographs.

Katrina Kaif is rolling on her professional wheel. She was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai She will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh. She has already started shooting for Bharat opposite to Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

These are simply beautiful pictures which have left her fans awestruck with her mesmerising beauty.

However, Salman Khan didn’t accompany them for the shoot as he had work commitments. He came back to India to host the Weekend Ka Vaar section of the reality show Bigg Boss season 12 every weekend.

