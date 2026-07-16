Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: From Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, A Look At Her Relationship Timeline

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood’s most tenacious and private actresses. Though now Katrina Kaif has found her “green flag” life partner in the form of Vicky Kaushal and married him, her love life over the years has always been in the limelight of the press.

On the occasion of her birthday special, here we will have a look at some of the highly publicized affairs that made her name as a budding actress in the film industry.

How Did Her Seven-Year Relationship With Salman Khan Shape Her Career?

Perhaps the first and most defining relationship in Katrina Kaif’s career is that with the Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. Katrina was new in the industry as a teenager trying to get her feet wet after the flop of her debut movie, and her relationship with Salman helped a lot, both personally and professionally.

Even though she had kept the relationship out of the media limelight back then, over the course of several years, the dynamics changed. While they might have broken up by 2009–2010 because of some differences, they managed to become good friends and worked as co-stars several times, creating a successful spy action series called Tiger.

What Went Down In Her High-Profile Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?

After separating from Salman Khan, Katrina found herself in a very emotional relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. This duo got quite close during the shoot of the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. For almost seven years, the equation between them was the only center of attention in Bollywood gossip circles.

Ranbir-Katrina Relationship Timeline:

• 2009: Met on the sets of ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’

• 2013: Vacation pictures in Ibiza leaked online, confirming the romance

• 2014: Moved into a plush live-in apartment together in Mumbai

• 2016: Officially parted ways prior to the release of ‘Jagga Jasoos’

This was an extremely serious relationship where talks of marriage had been openly discussed around the industry. They ended up moving in together in the form of an in-law type living arrangement towards the end of 2014. Unfortunately, things didn’t last and the couple broke up shortly after the start of 2016, just before the promotions for their last movie, Jagga Jasoos.

Were There Any Other Rumored Associations In Her Past?

Apart from her main two relationships, she also had a few other associations with some prominent names, but that was more in the form of speculation on part of the media.

In the first few years of IPL cricket, Katrina Kapoor was regularly seen in the VIP boxes supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). And there was lots of media speculation about having a romance with Siddharth Mallya. But both of them never confirmed or denied those reports and soon stopped being sighted together because of her shooting commitments.

How Did She Find True Love With Husband Vicky Kaushal?

After her heartbreaks, Katrina devoted herself to being a single girl for more than two years while concentrating on growing her career and building up her cosmetics brand, Kay Beauty. In 2018, Katrina revealed the initial spark of her romantic relationship at Koffee With Karan, stating how good she would look with the emerging actor Vicky Kaushal on screen.

It took them two years in total, during which they kept their romance a secret out of deep respect, without any paparazzi knowledge about it. They got married in the most private way in Rajasthan in December 2021. Nowadays, Katrina describes their marriage as “destiny.”

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