Katrina Kaif is one of the most followed actors in the Bollywood industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps on trying different avatars in order to flourish well on-screens. The Bollywood queen recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her monochrome picture.

Currently, Bollywood star and queen Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy shooting for their upcoming movie Bharat which will hit the screens on Eid 2019. It is not the first time that the actor is sharing her fascinating pictures from the sets of the movie, she has been sharing small segments and snippets in order to enhance the curiosity level of the fans. Recently, the beauty queen took to her official Instagram handle to share her monochrome picture dressed in an Indian look. With bindi and soft curls, the actor is looking flamboyant.

Katrina is quite an evident social media user and keeps on entertaining her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps impressing her fans with fitness videos and trendy attires on social media. Katrina is also counted amongst the fittest actors in the B-town, as she leaves no chance of sharing her gym videos. Some time back, Katrina was also breaking headlines and had drawn attention towards her cricket skills by sharing a video. In the post, the actor is playing cricket with the crew like a boss.

Bharat is said to be the remake of Korean film Ode to My Father which is likely to hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. Earlier, Priyanka was finalised to work in the film but the actor left and Katrina came on board as a saviour.

