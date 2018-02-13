Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was last seen in action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3. This will be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after successful ventures like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Also, there are rumours that Salman is keen to revive Bobby's dying career and apparently, he offered him a role in Bharat

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, who was last seen in action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film Race 3, will also be seen in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which is slated to release on Eid 2018. This will be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after successful ventures like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, the interesting part is that according to latest speculations, Katrina Kaif has been roped in by the makers of Bharat as the leading lady in the Salman Khan film.

Also, there are also rumours of Bobby Deol featuring in Atul Agnihotri’s production venture. Rumour has it that Salman is keen to revive Bobby’s dying career and apparently, he offered him a role in Bharat. However, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has denied these rumours. The filmmaker took to micro-blogging site Twitter to clear the air and said, “The only Cast locked till now is @BeingSalmanKhan.” Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai which was a blockbuster and one of the highest grosser of this year. The action-thriller was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and on the other hand, Bobby Deol would also be seen in Race 3 along with Salman Khan.

The only Cast locked till now is @BeingSalmanKhan in and as #Bharat . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 12, 2018

Bharat will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India, is scheduled to hit on Eid 2019. The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man.