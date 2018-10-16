The movie Bharat marks a reunion between the lead actors - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas, after the notably successful Tiger Zinda Hai. The film's shoot began earlier in Mumbai with a grand circus set up where a song was choreographed by Vaibhavi merchant was shot.

The team of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Bharat wrapped up the film’s Abu Dhabi schedule this Tuesday morning. Director Ali Abbas shared the official news on his twitter handle. Salman and Ali Abbas had also shot an important part of their last movie together Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. The movie marks a reunion between the lead actors – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas, after the notably successful Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali has previously directed Dabangg Khan in Sultan, and their partnership is proving to be very successful for them both.

Katrina was the last minute addition to the film after original star Priyanka Chopra departed the project weeks before filming due to her engagement with Nick Jonas.

The film’s shoot began earlier in Mumbai with a grand circus set up where a song was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant was shot.

Bharat is inspired by the Korean film Ode To My Father and will portray the story of India spanning sixty years through the eyes of Khan’s different avatars. As per the maker of the film a crucial portion of the movie will see the actor in his late 20s.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. Bharat is set to hit the silver screens on 5 June 2019, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More