Katrina Kaif crosses 20 million Instagram followers: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif, who is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry, has crossed 20 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. The diva, who joined Instagram on April 27 last year, has become the fastest Indian celebrity and social media personality to reach 20 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She thanked all her followers and fans on Instagram by sharing an adorable video in which she is running on the beach ad is dressed in a sexy pink crop top with blue shorts.

Katrina Kaif is not only one of the sexiest and bankable actresses in the Hindi film industry but also a phenomenal dancer. Her sexy and grooving dance performances on songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Khwab Dekhe, Do Dhaari Talwaar, Chikni Chameli, Kamli, among several others became major chartbusters which made her a dancing sensation as well. Katrina Kaif, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003, shot to fame after featuring in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, among several others.

She is known to be one of the most hardworking actresses in Bollywood and is also a fitness freak. She is known for her humble nature and down to earth attitude. Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, will be next seen in Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the big screen on June 5 on the special occasion of Eid.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have worked in Tiger Zinda Hai which was a major blockbuster and took the box office by storm! She has a huge fan base on social media and is one of the most adored Bollywood actresses.

