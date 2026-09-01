Katrina Kaif Faces Postpartum Body-Shaming, Shivaleeka Oberoi Reacts: 5 Other Actresses Who Have Faced Similar Trolling

Katrina Kaif’s recent public appearance has sparked an uncomfortable but familiar conversation. The actor, who welcomed her first child with Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, was subjected to body-shaming after photographs and videos from filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s funeral circulated online.

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently became a mother herself, came out in support of Katrina and called the trolling “ridiculous”. In an Instagram Story, she reminded people that postpartum recovery includes “the good, the bad, the bloating, the exhaustion and everything in between”, adding that people should stop glorifying an unrealistic version of motherhood. Katrina, however, is far from the first actress to be judged for how her body changed after becoming a mother.

Patralekhaa Called Out A Paparazzi Page

Earlier this year, Patralekhaa faced insensitive comments after a public appearance, with a paparazzi video questioning what had happened to her appearance. The new mother hit back, reminding critics that she had recently given birth and urging people to be kinder about postpartum changes. Neha Dhupia also publicly supported her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Faced Relentless Scrutiny

After giving birth to daughter Aaradhya in 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a frequent target of comments about her weight and appearance. Years later, Swara Bhasker reflected on the episode, noting that even Aishwarya was not spared the harsh scrutiny surrounding postpartum bodies.

Sameera Reddy Spoke About Weighing 100 Kg

Sameera Reddy has been refreshingly open about her struggles after motherhood. She has spoken about reaching 100 kg after childbirth and facing body-shaming from people around her, alongside her struggles with postpartum depression. Over the years, she has become a vocal advocate for embracing bodies beyond Bollywood’s traditional beauty standards.

Neha Dhupia Refused To Explain Her Weight Gain

Neha Dhupia, too, faced criticism over her weight after becoming a mother. She famously pushed back against fat-shaming and questioned why a woman who had just given birth was expected to justify how her body looked. More recently, she has continued to speak out against the scrutiny faced by new mothers.

Swara Bhasker Also Spoke About The Pressure

Swara Bhasker has discussed the pressures and commentary surrounding postpartum bodies, drawing parallels with the treatment Aishwarya Rai received after childbirth. Her point was simple: if one of India’s most celebrated women could be subjected to such scrutiny, few public figures are immune from it.

Katrina’s case has once again exposed the impossible standard often imposed on celebrity mothers: to return to public life looking exactly as they did before pregnancy. Shivaleeka Oberoi’s response, however, has shifted the conversation back to what is often forgotten — a postpartum body is not a problem to be fixed. It is part of recovery.