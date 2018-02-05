As Katrina Kaif crosses 7 million followers on her Instagram account, the diva said that she enjoys being on the platform as it acts like a personal reflection of herself. Commenting on whether she plans to join other social media platforms like Twitter and Snapchat, the diva said that while she doubts joining snapchat, she definitely has Twitter on her plan as that is something she would like to do.

As Katrina Kaif crosses 7 million followers on her Instagram account, the diva said that she enjoys being on the platform as it acts as a personal reflection of herself

Venturing on social media was a huge decision for Katrina Kaif as a private person. Letting go of all the inhibitions, the leading lady made her social media debut on Facebook as well as Instagram on April 2017. Just within a few months, Katrina has managed to gain 7 million followers on her Instagram. From no make up selfies to behind the scenes photos, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has mesmerised her fans with her quirky and inhibited avatar on Instagram.

Talking about her feat to a leading daily, Katrina said, “It took me a while to join Instagram. I was told that I would enjoy the interactions, and that’s exactly what has happened. I’m having fun. I’m sharing real moments with my followers. I enjoy having a platform where I’ve my own voice. It is a personal reflection of me.” On being asked with Kat plans to venture on social media platforms like Twitter and Snapchat like other B-town celebrities, she said, “Snapchat is something I doubt very much I’ll be part of. But Twitter is on my plan. It is something I would like to do. I will get a grasp of these platforms first and check if the progression to Twitter is something I am ready for.”

Katrina Kaif, who featured recently in the latest episode of BFF Vogue with her BFF Alia Bhatt, revealed to the show host Neha Dhupia that she does not understand social media that much. She said she still texts her BFF Alia Bhatt in the middle of the night to ask her how to resize a photo for Instagram and expressed her wonder over things like “insta-moment.” Isn’t she just so adorable?

Check out some of the most insta-worthy photos of Katrina Kaif: