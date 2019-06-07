Katrina Kaif Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Katrina Kaif has one of the most amazing figure and the secret behind her sexy figure is her strict and balanced workout and gym routine which makes her one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: From Bharat to Dhoom 3 to Zero, Katrina Kaif has never failed to impress us with her performances and her super sexy body. The ever so gorgeous star Katrina Kaif who is a model as well an actress started her acting career back in 2003 with Boom but didn’t bag recognition until the later years.

One such movie, which bagged her many accolades and appreciations from all over was Namastey London with Akshay Kumar, the movie was a blockbuster hit and had earned crores of rupees at the box office! Luckily for all the Katrina Kaif’s fans, the duo is back after a gap of 15 years and will star in Rohit Shetty directorial venture Sooryavanshi. Some of her box office hit movies are- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Raajneeti, New York, Blue, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Baar Baar Dekho, Jagga Jasoos, De Dana Dan and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Apart from her movies and her item songs, the 35-year-old star is known for her super fit body and tops our list of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, so what is the secret behind her lean and curvaceous body? Read on!

Katrina Kaif Fitness

The gorgeous diva, Katrina Kaif is not only famous for her looks but also her fit and lean body. A healthy and good looking figure cannot be achieved without hard work and dedication. So how does Katrina Kaif stay in shape? Here are some interesting details about her fitness regime, dig in!

1. Yoga

Bharat star, Katrina Kaif hates to have a monotonous routine, so to have something interesting to look up to, she does intensive yoga. Be it stretching or different asanas, Katrina Kaif nails it.

2. Pilates

As per her gym trainer, Katrina Kaif loves to do Pilates! From using different apparatus to strengthening her core, according to Katrina Kaif, Pilates is the best way to stay in shape, and she makes sure to do it twice in a day.

3. Dancing

From Husn Parcham to Dhoom 3’s Kamli to Chikni Chameli, we all know how much Katrina loves to dance. Some of her songs which have crossed millions of views and have made Katrina the star she is now, are- Sheila Ki Jawani, Bang Bang, Gale Lag Ja, Afghan Jalebi, Dhunki, Swag Se Swagat and many more. Watch Video:

Katrina Kaif Workout

The most stunning Katrina Kaif’s workout came into the limelight ever since her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala opened up about Katrina’s grueling hard work which she puts in her daily workout routine. Her routine consist of Pilates, plyometrics ( which includes stretching and contracting of muscles) and cardio. To those who want to know the secret behind her perfect abs, you have landed to the right place. Pilates and cardio play a vital role in building abs. The actor seems very particular about her gym and despite her busy schedule, she manages to hit the gym thrice a week.

In the gym, she prefers doing core and abs exercises which include running, iso-planking, cycling, and weight training. She further opts for Kettlebells, Powerplate, TRX, and Swiss Balls during weight training. The best thing which makes Katrina Kaif the fittest in the industry–she never shies away in taking challenges.

Katrina Kaif believes in setting up goals before undertaking any exercise program. You must have spotted her perfect abs in her song Kala Chashma in the film Baar Baar Dekho and secretly wished to have them too. The only secret behind this is the hardworking actor hits the gym not for her roles but for her own self. Her trainer changes her workout every week, which makes her feel refreshed and her body doesn’t get used to the same exercises.

Katrina Kaif Training

Gym training is one thing Katrina Kaif takes extremely seriously and is very disciplined at the same. Reebok Fitness Ambassador Karachiwala revealed that when it comes to training, Katrina Kaif looks forward to a new training regime each time she enters the gym. Katrina Kaif believes that her training should make her fit and meet her fitness goals. Katrina Kaif is one dedicated woman when it comes to training.

Katrina Kaif also believes that she should train in a way that she can turn her weakness into her strength. Many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have said that they love how Katrina Kaif trains in the gym as she is extremely disciplined, focused and determined. Katrina Kaif feels that one should never miss out on their gym and workout training as it is one of the best ways to keep yourself fit which is very important for anyone irrespective of their age group.

Katrina Kaif Diet Schedule

Katrina Kaif knows that in order to keep herself in shape, the most important aspect is diet. Her diet includes small and frequent meals throughout the day which includes complex carbs, fiber, healthy fats, good protein intake on a daily basis.

Morning: She drinks a minimum of four glasses of water just after she waves up to keep herself hydrated.

Breakfast: Katrina further chooses between cereals and oatmeals for her first meal of the day. She also prefers having the white egg part with fresh pomegranate juice. Lunch: Katrina Kaif loves to have boiled rice with veggies and legumes and sometimes also prefers for a green salad. Alternatively, she also prefers having grilled fish with brown bread with a small amount of butter. Evening: Brown bread with peanut butter works well for her in evening Dinner: Katrina Kaif loves to have cooked veggies without oil. Sometimes she also prefers having chapattis, green salad, and vegetable soup

Katrina Kaif Figure measurements

Female fans die to get a figure like Katrina Kaif and why not? The stunner has got everything perfect—the beautiful big brown eyes, the tall height, the sexy and perfect curves with body measurements being 34-26-34, waist as thin as 26 inches and of course, the stunning personality and the flawless skin can make anyone fall in love with Katrina Kaif. Even at the age of 35, the Bollywood diva is a complete head-turner all thanks to her sexy body and figure. Her bikini and monokini photos are proof of her sexy figure and therefore her photos, as well as videos (especially at the beach), go viral on social media in no time. Here are her body measurements and figure size:

Height – 5 ft 8 inches

Weight – 56 Kg

Eyes – Brown

Figure – 34-26-34

Bra size – 34B

Waist size – 26 Inches

Hip size – 34 Inches

