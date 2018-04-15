Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to her Instagram account to share a cute picture with her sisters. Although, one of them is unknown but as per the sources, she is her younger sister Sonia. Namaste London actress has an elder brother ( Michael ), three elder sisters ( Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha ) and three younger sisters ( Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel ).

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif is surely blessed seven beautiful siblings and all of them are undoubtedly stunning. Popular Bollywood star having a huge fan family makes sure she keeps her life personal and out of world reach but she makes sure her fans get a glimpse of her family. The gorgeous diva recently took to her Instagram account to share some cute pictures that surely shows us her bond with her sisters. The photo which she uploaded on Saturday featured her relaxing with her two sisters.

The actress posted a picture with her popular sister Isabelle and an unknown face which according to Google searches is said to be Kaif’s younger sister, Sonia. She wrote, “Farm girls.” Not just this, the actress also shared a picture of her doing a victory dance soon after playing chess on the Instagram story. Namaste London actress has an elder brother ( Michael ), three elder sisters ( Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha ) and three younger sisters ( Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel ).

Farm girls 🌟 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 14, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

ALSO READ: Galti Se MisTech took less commitment of time: Rithvik Dhanjani

The Namaste London star Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movies Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. She will be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in Thugs of Hindostan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thug of Hindostan will hit the floors on November 7, 2018. Based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 fiction novel Confessionals of a Thug is produced by Aditya Chopra.

ALSO READ: October is a film where box office doesn’t scare you: Varun Dhawan

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth aka Thor has just recruited another Avenger and he is lightning fast

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App