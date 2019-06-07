Katrina Kaif hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: She is known for her films Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others.

Katrina Kaif hot item songs, dance song, dance performance and hot scenes: After giving us hits like Kamli, Chikni Chameli, Afghan Jalebi, Kala Chashma, Katrina Kaif is back again with chartbuster hits from her latest movie Bharat with Salman Khan! The diva started her acting career with the unfancied Boom with Gulshan Grover in 2003 but didn’t bag the recognition until later years. Best known for her work in Namastey London with Akshay Kumar, the diva rose to fame and achieved stardom with this box office hit.

Katrina Kaif has worked in more than 30 films among which she has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam language films, but what’s more interesting is that among her 30 films, at least 20 are box office hits! Katrina Kaif is the new star of Bollywood and has successfully paired with several top film stars: be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan or Aditya Roy Kapoor, the star has worked with the big names and the emerging ones and has made a mark for herself!

Katrina Kaif hot songs

Katrina Kaif has starred in a number of hot songs, which will set your screens on fire and your pulse racing! Katrina Kaif’s sizzling and sensuous dance on hot songs such as Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Tu Meri from Bang Bang, Malang from Dhoom 3, Afghan Jalebi from Phantom, among many others are considered some of the sexiest and hot songs in Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif is such a sexy dancer that she can anytime make your heart skip a beat with her sizzling dance steps. The actress, who is being applauded for her performance in her latest movie Bharat, is one of the highest paid Bollywood actresses and has worked with all the big stars. Katrina Kaif has a sexy body and hot figure and her sexy latka-jhatkas can make anyone fall in love with her. Katrina Kaif’s hot songs have always set the Internet on fire!

Katrina Kaif hot dance songs

Apart from her fine acting skills, Katrina Kaif is known for her sexy dance songs and item numbers which became overnight sensations all thanks to Katrina Kaif’s sexy dance moves in the songs. Her phenomenal dance on songs like Sheela Ki Jawani, Kamli, Chikni Chameli, Khwab Dekhe (Sexy Lady), Zara Zara Touch Me, among several others have garnered millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Katrina Kaif is way too flexible and a sensational dancer.

Katrina Kaif’s thrilling dance on Kamil song from Dhoom 3 had become an overnight sensation and her killer dance moves in the song left everyone stunned. Katrina Kaif is one of the most breathtaking dancers in Bollywood and all her item numbers break several records. Here are some of Katrina Kaif’s sensational dance songs. Katrina Kaif is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

Katrina Kaif item number

From Husnm Parcham from Zero to Aithey Aa from Bharat, the versatile actor is a star and she knows it! Take a look at some of her hot item songs here:

1. Husn Parcham

Husn Parcham is the best item song of the diva till yet! From her amazing moves to her power-packed performance in Zero. The song is one chartbuster hit which has received millions of views on Youtube!

2. Kamli

Full of power-packed sultry dance moves, Katrina Kaif’s Kamli from Dhoom 3 is one song which everyone loves to groove to, take a look at the video of this chartbuster song here:

3. Kala Chashma

The movie might not be a hit but the song Kala Chashma was surely one chartbuster which people still love to listen to! Watch video:

4. Chikni Chameli

The item song from Agneepath which starred Katrina Kaif in a sexy avatar till now has crossed 100 million views on Youtube and oh boy, isn’t she a sight for sore eyes! Take a look at the video here:

5. Sheila Ki Jawani

Well, who doesn’t remember her hit song Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan, yes the movie wasn’t good but the groovy chartbuster song is one to remember!

Katrina Kaif hot scenes

Katrina Kaif is known for her on-screen hot scenes in movies like Boom with Gulshan Grover, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with Hrithik Roshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Shah Rukh Khan, New York with John Abraham, Fitoor with Aditya Roy Kapur, Baar Baar Dekho with Siddharth Kapoor, among a few others.

Her sexy chemistry with her co-stars in many films had set the silver screens on fire as Katrina Kaif is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood and has a figure to die for!

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress fans with her sexiness and her on-screen hot and sexy scenes have set the Internet on fire! She is one of the most popular and sexy Indian actresses. Her sexy dance moves, toned legs, and the flawless skin make her one of the most desirable women and these hot movie scenes of the actress will blow your mind!

Katrina Kaif hot dance performance

Katrina Kaif has given several sexy and sizzling dance performances in award functions, events like Umang and other Bollywood shows. Known as the most phenomenal Bollywood dancer, Katrina Kaif always manages to set the stage on fire with her killer dance moves with her live dance performances. Her stage shows have a huge crowd gathering all thanks to her massive fan base across the globe.

This year, Katrina Kaif’s sizzling performance in Star Screen awards on songs from Thugs Of Hindostan was the best and the most loved performance in the awards show and all her fans and Bollywood town celebs present at the Star Screens awards were rooting for her during her stunning dance performance. Katrina Kaif is a gifted dancer and her songs garner millions of views on YouTube. From Filmfare awards to IIFA, Katrina Kaif has always managed to set the stage ablaze with her amazing and energetic dance performances. Here are some of her sexy dance performances:

