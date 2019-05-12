Katrina Kaif has recently set the Internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. In a printed bikini and yellow baggy shirt, the actor giving major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor is busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat with Salman Khan. The film will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hot and sexy avatar and outstanding on-screen looks. Katrina Kaif is an allrounder and there no doubt on this as the diva leaves no stone unturned to give major fashion goals to her fans starting from alluring outfits to bikini shoots. Currently, the diva is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bharat this Eid with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The makers of the film have incited the audience so much that the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens.

Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her bikini pictures on the beach. The actor is currently oozing summer vibes dressed in a printed bikini and has further completed her looks with a yellow baggy shirt. With stylish neckpiece and simple hairdo, the actor has again managed to conquer many hearts on social media.

The actor is currently making news as she has also joined Rohit Shetty’s action cop film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and recently, the reports also revealed that Ajay Devgn will also appear in a cameo role in the film. The film is expected to hit the screens next year.

Talking about Bharat, the film is one of the highly anticipated films which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to release on June 5, 2019. The film features Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My father of 2014. The makers of the film also planned to promote the film in a special manner. As per the plan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will promote the film live on the cricket grounds today at the final match of IPL which will be held between Chennai Superkings and Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif last appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the film Zero. Though Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s role in the film was well praised in the film, it failed to do wonders at the box office.

Here is a list of hot photos of Katrina Kaif:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App