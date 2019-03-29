Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the hot actors of the industry and misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. It seems that the hardworking actor is missing her vacation days and has shared a throwback picture on Instagram. In the picture, she is looking hot dressed in a black monokini.

Katrina Kaif looks stunning as she strikes a pose in the middle of the ocean

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her photos and trendy attires. From her red carpet looks to her social media clicks, the actor stuns in all her avatars. Currently, the actor is busy in her ongoing commitments and this gives her a perfect reason to remember all her happy moments from her vacation. Recently, the actor shared her throwback picture which is currently setting the Internet on fire. In the picture, the actor is striking a pose amidst the ocean, wearing a black monokini. The picture is clicked from a perfect angle which showcases the world inside the water as well. The picture is clicked for a magazine photoshoot by the famous underwater photographer Sumer Verma at Bluewater Sumilon Resort in the Philippines. After uploading, the picture, in just a few hours, the actor’s friends like Sophie Choudry, Anaita Shroff Adajania couldn’t resist themselves and started praising the actor with their lovely comments and emoticons.

Katrina Kaif is best known for her beauty and curvaceous body and keeps sizzling the Internet with her sexy photos. Earlier to this, she uploaded a hot picture from her shoot wearing a nude-tone bikini. The actor posed in the picture perfect look by flipping her hair amidst the ocean.

Talking about her work front, the actor was last seen on the screens in her movie Zero with costars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do wonders at the box office and only collected Rs 90 crore in the first seven days of its release. Currently, the actor is busy in the work of her upcoming film Bharat. The film features Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is said to be an official remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father.

