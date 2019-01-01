Katrina Kaif hot photos: Bollywood's Sheila Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram handle to share her party-ready photo. Wishing Happy New Year 2019 to the fans and bidding adieu to 2018 in her as always a sassy way, Katrina Kaif's beautiful surprise for her garnered over 417k likes.

Katrina Kaif hot photos: As B-Town parties hard for the New Year 2019, Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram handle to share her party-ready photo in a hot red dungaree and shiny silver hat. The gorgeous lady who needs no introduction posted her adorable picture in order to wish Happy New Year 2019 to her huge fan following on social media and bid adieu to 2018. In all smiles and curly hair, Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram post has already garnered over 417k likes within hours of its uploading.

On the work front, Bollywood hottie is all set to entertain her huge with the upcoming movie Bharat starring Salman Khan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar, Bharat starring Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff will hit the theatres in 2019. She will also feature in Remo D Souza’s upcoming dance drama, which will the part of ABCD franchise. Made under the banners of T Series, the film will star Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, Raghav and Dharmesh. Kaif’s dance thriller will hit the theatres on November 9, 2019.

Apart from the above two, Katrina Kaif will also star in the second instalment of Rajneeti franchise. The Political drama will be helmed by Prakash Jha. Aditya Dhar’s untitled romantic drama which will be bankrolled by Salman Khan and Karan Johar. The film will star Bollywood’s best known on-screen Jodi, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar.

