A white tee shirt, skin coloured cheenos, a terrific background and everybody's favourite Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, what can be more perfect than this.

The ever so beautiful Katrina Kaif never fails to woo her fans with her stunning pictures

One Bollywood actor who defines grace and beauty like none other is Katrina Kaif. The stunning British-born diva turned heads on Sunday when she posted a super lovable picture of her on Instagram. The magnetism of the picture was such that it garnered over a quarter million likes within 5 hours of the post. In the picture, Katrina Kaif was wearing a white t-shirt with a heart-shaped see-through design on it. She was donning classy earrings and were sitting in an elegant pose. And yes, her ever so beautiful hair goes without saying.

Katrina Kaif captioned her post: “About last night — a tee shirt, a chair and a lesson in posing @shnoy09 under the watchful guidance of @amitthakur_hair”

The Bang Bang actress is currently busy shooting for upcoming Bollywood film Bharat which features her and Salman Khan in lead roles. The movie was being shot in Malta till last month and now, as per reports, the next phase of shooting will take place in UAE’s Abu Dhabi.

Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat is slated to hit the big screen on June 5, 2019, and apart from Salman and Katrina, it will also feature Tabu and Disha Patani.

