Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif is back with another sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle. Be it in a sari or lehenga or a crop top paired with blue jeans, Katrina has always managed to carry it off well. The 35-year-old diva hogged headlines earlier at the launch of Kalyan Jewellers, in which she flaunted gold and diamond neckpiece.
Earlier the actor was not on Instagram and did not share her private life with her fans and followers, but nowadays most of the celebrities are on Instagram and connect with thier their followers. Maine Pyaar Kyu Kia actor has been lately flaunting her workout videos with her friend Alia Bhatt.
Katrina Kaif along with Salman Khan turned the showstoppers for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s recent show, and the duo did stage the set on fire. Katrina also shared the pictures of the event on her Instagram, such as other celebrities these days do.
The actor has given a great performance in films like Raajneeti, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Welcome, Namastey London and much others.
