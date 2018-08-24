Be it lehenga, suit or a sizzling dress, Katrina Kaif has always managed to carry it well. This time, Katrina Kaif is melting hearts of all her fans on Instagram as she posted a picture with a very raw smile and curls. Earlier the actor was not on Instagram and did not share her private life with her fans and followers.

Maine Pyaar Kyu Kia actor has been lately flaunting her workout videos with her friend Alia Bhatt

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif is back with another sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle. Be it in a sari or lehenga or a crop top paired with blue jeans, Katrina has always managed to carry it off well. The 35-year-old diva hogged headlines earlier at the launch of Kalyan Jewellers, in which she flaunted gold and diamond neckpiece.

Earlier the actor was not on Instagram and did not share her private life with her fans and followers, but nowadays most of the celebrities are on Instagram and connect with thier their followers. Maine Pyaar Kyu Kia actor has been lately flaunting her workout videos with her friend Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif looks her raw best in this viral photo!

🌟🌸Malta A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Happy Independence Day #happyindependenceday #jaihind🇮🇳 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

कल्याण in indore 📷by @himmatsodhiphotography A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2018 at 12:28am PDT

Waiting … A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

Finally a Sunday in beddddddddd ✨ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:41am PST

ALSO READ: Confirmed! Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

Katrina Kaif along with Salman Khan turned the showstoppers for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s recent show, and the duo did stage the set on fire. Katrina also shared the pictures of the event on her Instagram, such as other celebrities these days do.

The actor has given a great performance in films like Raajneeti, Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Welcome, Namastey London and much others.

ALSO READ: Bharat: Katrina Kaif signed as the leading lady of Salman Khan-starrer after Priyanka Chopra’s exit?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More