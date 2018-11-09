Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has shared several photographs on Instagram from the set of Zero. In the photographs, Thugs of Hindostan actor can be seen getting ready for a song sequence of the movie. The song is expected to be a high-voltage dance number which will be different from her previous dancing numbers.

After the trailer launch of the much-awaited film Zero, the excitement has no bounds to know about the film. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the star cast of the film is teasing their fans with new photos and videos from the shoot. Katrina Kaif has grabbed this opportunity to share one such photograph from the Zero set on Instagram. Sharing a photograph from her shoot on November 8, 2018, Katrina Kaif has taken the Internet by storm.

Till now this photographs has received 4,25, 969 likes and the comment section has been bombarded with compliments. Apparently, the photographs were clicked during the pre-shoot of a song sequence. In the photograph, makeup up stylist can be seen aplying eye liner on her face. She has shared several photographs as her Instagram story as well.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis. In the Instagram story, dance maestro Bosco Martis can be seen directing the actor certain steps. Katrina Kaif looks extremely gorgeous as she gets ready for the song. With curly hair, smoky and kohled eyes, she looks like a stunning glam doll.

Revealing about the details regarding the song, choreographer Bosco Martis said that Katrina Kaif has improved a lot in her dancing skills. the expectations from her will no less than a high voltage dancing number. The song appearance is completely different from her previous songs. presently they are filming the song and will soon get released.

Together, Don Bosco and Katrina Kaif have shot Pashmina (Fitoor, 2016) and Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho, 2016).

Zero starrer Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma is the much-awaited film of 2018. The film revolves around the love story of a Bauua, a vertically challenged man.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is on full swing. She was featured in Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Amitabh Bachchan. Besides Zero, she will be next seen in Bharat along with Salman Khan.

