Katrina Kaif, born as Katrina Turquotte, is not just an actor, but a painter and chess lover, Her latest Instagram post will surely give you fashion and sister goals.

Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif’s latest post on Instagram with her sister Isabelle Kaif, who is a Fashion & Advertising Photographer will definitely make you smile on a Sunday, thanks to these 2 beauties. Though the actor has a great fan following little is known about her personal life, as earlier the actor was not so active on social media.

Katrina is half-Brit and half-Indian, he father Mohammad Kaif is a business tycoon and had moved to the United States after he discovered with his mother. The actor has 7 siblings. She was born in Hong Kong, China and has lived in many countries across the globe which includes Japan, France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Poland.

At an early age of 14, she moved to Hawaii, where the diva got her first modelling assignment. It was later that she moved to London and resided there for 3 years. Besides acting, the beauty is also fond of painting, chess, and dogs.

A report published by Times of India said that the actor is planning to launch her own label and has been discussing with some with big brands in different spheres. She is working on many projects and the new venture is underway.

