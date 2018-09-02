Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif’s latest post on Instagram with her sister Isabelle Kaif, who is a Fashion & Advertising Photographer will definitely make you smile on a Sunday, thanks to these 2 beauties. Though the actor has a great fan following little is known about her personal life, as earlier the actor was not so active on social media.

Katrina is half-Brit and half-Indian, he father Mohammad Kaif is a business tycoon and had moved to the United States after he discovered with his mother. The actor has 7 siblings. She was born in Hong Kong, China and has lived in many countries across the globe which includes Japan, France, Switzerland, Belgium, and Poland.

Max and me 👓 @lenskart @johnjacobseyewear #lovelenskart

At an early age of 14, she moved to Hawaii, where the diva got her first modelling assignment. It was later that she moved to London and resided there for 3 years. Besides acting, the beauty is also fond of painting, chess, and dogs.

Yesterday ….. today….. forever ❤️🌟

Waiting …

A report published by Times of India said that the actor is planning to launch her own label and has been discussing with some with big brands in different spheres. She is working on many projects and the new venture is underway.

In frame …….. 📸 by the very artistic Ravi chhabriya

#throwback to a wonderfulll day under a tree and by the sea ……🌴🏖

Sunny days on the high line New York …. 🌟🌺

Me and the deep blue sea … #malta #thugsofhindostan #shootlife

Flower power 🌺 ( it was Reza's idea ) #AbuDhabi #TigerZindaHai

This is me in the morning …. #iwokeuplikethis …. (or maybe …👉🏻)

