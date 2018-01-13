Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Prabhu Deva were recently seen posing together for a selfie on Kaif's Instagram account. Prabhu Deva, reportedly is the one choreographing the songs for the movie which might just mean that we might see a teaser in the near future.

Superstar Aamir Khan, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, YRF and now Katrina Kaif have again come together for a film titled Thugs of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan and the shooting has started in full swing. Dangal actor Aamir Khan had earlier announced Katrina’s involvement with the project on his social media pages and had introduced her as the “last thug”. This is one of the much-awaited movies which is set to hit theatres on Diwali this year. Thugs of Hindostan is supposedly an adaption of Philip Meadows Tailor’s novel, ‘Confessions of a Thug’, which revolves around the Thuggee cult in the times of British Raj.

While the movie officially hit the floor in June last year, not much has been released yet. After the full cast list was revealed last year, the public is still awaiting the first look of the movie. Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan and Prabhu Deva were recently seen posing together for a selfie on Kaif’s Instagram account. Prabhu Deva, reportedly is the one choreographing the songs for the movie which might just mean that we might see a teaser in the near future.

Katrina Kaif who took a break post Ek tha Tiger (2012) made a come back in 016 with Fitoor which did not work well on the box office and after two more consecutive flops with Baar Baar Dekho and Jagga Jasoos in the same year, she made an epic comeback on the box office with her super hit Tiger Zinda Hai.

Here is the teaser for her upcoming movie Zero in which she will be paired alongside her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma which hits the screen on 21st December 2018.