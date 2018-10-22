Katrina Kaif latest Instagram post: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif posted a very beautiful beach photo on her official Instagram page on Monday morning, in which the diva was seen wearing a black bodysuit. Katrina's hot photo garnered more than 2 lakh likes in one hour and received several compliments from her fans.

Katrina Kaif latest Instagram post: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif once again stunned her fans and followers on Monday, October 22, when she uploaded a beach photo on her official Instagram page. In the picture, the diva was seeing posing in front of the camera in a black bodysuit and beautiful wet hair. The diva is fond of keeping it simple and light when it comes to her choice of makeup and hairstyle, it is most of the times quite subtle. Katrina’s hot photo garnered more than 2 lakh likes in one hour and received several compliments from her fans.

Be it at a party, wedding, or a dinner date, she usually keeps it simple without makeup. And in case, you want to create a no-makeup look, it is really significant to take care of the skin. Eating fruits, consuming lots of water, eating on time, and of course, a good time will help you in maintaining a good skin.

After the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the diva was was in Thailand over the New Year’s Eve weekend, where she shared beach photos. In those pictures too she was seen without makeup and all plain and simple.

On the work front, the diva is reuniting with superstar Salman Khan, who is right now occupied with Bigg Boss season 12 and Ali Abbas Zafar after their 2017 massive hit film Tiger Zinda Hai.

