Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest stars in Bollywood industry. With her ultra-glam looks and beautiful persona, she keeps on swaying fans every now and then. Even though Katrina Kaif made her debut to social media an year ago, she enjoys a massive fan following on it. The actor is currently busy basking appreciation for her new release Zero. The Shahrukh Khan-starrer released today with a good opening. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will also be seen in the movie playing significant roles. Once again, Katrina’s bad girl side with uber-hot looks will burn the box-office.

The actor knows how to slay it everytime with her sizzling hot attires. Leaving fans spellbound,Tanya Gharvi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of Katrina Kaif in the look she carried for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding reception. Showcasing her curvaceous and beautiful body, Katrina Kaif chose to wear a saree in the most stylish way. The hottie draped an off-colour saree and added a heavy cape to it. This quirky addition not only made it a super-stylish outfit but also gave fashion goals to many girls out there.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, Katrina Kaif looks like a dream come true. Bringing back saree to fashion in an uber-sexy way has yet again proved that Katrina Kaif is the glam queen of Indian film industry. Where all other divas when for lehengas and gowns, this stunning lady rocked it in a saree. Not just this, Katrina Kaif has an Instagram profile full of astonishing photos which you wouldn’t want to take your eyes off!

