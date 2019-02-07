Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, is winning hearts on social media for her latest photoshoot. Along with the millions of fans, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have also showered love on the photo by hitting the like button. Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Bharat is slated to hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid.

One of the most gorgeous ladies in Bollywood-Katrina Kaif surprised everyone on Wednesday when she took to social media to share photos from her latest photoshoot. Donning a grey pant-suit paired with a black camisole and matching heels, Katrina looked like an absolute boss lady as she posed for the camera on a rooftop. With minimal makeup, Katrina opted for an open hairdo and looked stunning as ever. As the photo continues to make fans go weak in the knees, the photo has also won the hearts of Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Given a Ranbir Kapoor connection between the three ladies, the move is definitely a proof that the trio have decided to let the bygones be bygones and support each other. It was only recently that Katrina broke the ice and graciously attended the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai.

Opening up about the incident, Katrina said that her immediate instinct was to attend the wedding reception. She added they all had a warm and happy night wherein they danced and ate till wee hours of the morning.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in films like Thugs of Hindostan and Zero that failed to work its magic at the box office. Post that, the actor will be seen opposite Salman Khan once again in the much-anticipated upcoming film Bharat that is slated to release on the occasion of Eid. Along with Salman and Katrina, actors like Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani will also be seen in the film.

