Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Bharat has shared a BTS video on Instagram where she can be seen reading some papers. In the video, she is seen engrossed in her readings. Dressed in simple kurta she looks beautiful. This video is liked by all of Katrina Kaif's followers. This video has received 1,051,945 views on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif Instagram photos: Katrina Kaif is undeniable, one of the hard-working celebrities in the cinema industry. From her modelling career to carving her own niche in Bollywood, the actor is unfailingly giving success goals. However, the success requires endless hours of preparation and the latest BTS video from Bharat is a proof where Thugs of Hindostan actor can be seen learning her dialogues with her dedication. Ditching her glamorous look, in the video, she can be seen dressed in a simple desi look with her loosely opened curls. In the caption, Katrina Kaif wrote that हेलो ,उड़ते हुए बालों के साथ, वो दो कबूतर देखे पीछे ? (Did you notice those two pigeons in teh background besides the hair).

Going by her diligence in the video for learning her dialogues, she seems to be lost in her preparation. Till now, this video has garnered 1,051,945 views and is continued to win the hearts of netizens.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are on a promotional spree for Bharat. The two are sharing the silver screen space after Tiger Zinda Hai. The two are known for their sizzling chemistry. The magical pair has several times worked at the box-office.

Talking about Salman Khan to a leading daily, Katrina Kaif said that Salman is a funny person who gives you space to just observe. Salman Khan as a certain system which is quite tough but now she is used to it and since they had been doing films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and now ‘Bharat’ she had come to an understanding that Salman Khan is not too investigative.

Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is a much-anticipated film of the year featured by Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film is based on a South Korean film Ode to my Father. Interestingly, the actor will be sported in five different looks. The movie is slated to release on Eid June 5, 2019.

