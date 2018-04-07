Katrina Kaif will be landing on Saturday morning heading straight to see Salman in the Jodhpur jail. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who got convicted by Jodhpur Court on April 5 in the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The officers of the Jodhpur Central Jail were quoted saying that qaidi number 106 at Jodhpur central jail, Salman Khan skipped his dinner on Thursday and refused to eat the gram and porridge which is served to all the other inmates on Friday morning.

Bollywood star, Salman Khan who was sentenced to 5 years in jail with Rs 10000 as penalty spent his first night on Thursday, April 5 in Jodhpur Central Jail as a Qaidi number 106. As per the sources, Tiger Zinda Hai actress, Katrina Kaif will be landing on Saturday morning heading straight to see Salman in the Jodhpur jail that also houses high-profile criminals like Asaram Bapu. The actress has canceled all the appointments for the next 2 days to be with her friends family and her friend. On Friday afternoon, actress Preity Zinta and his sisters Arpita and Alvira visited the Bollywood star whose conviction has shocked his fans and Bollywood fraternity.

The judge was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea on Saturday i.e. April 7. Bail plea was filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Thursday. It was reported, that Bollywood actor Salman Khan might have to spend few more days in Jodhpur central Jail as the Rajasthan High Court has transferred the District and Sessions Judge who was scheduled to hear the bail plea of Khan in blackbuck poaching case. Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with 87 other district judges have been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who got convicted by Jodhpur Court on Wednesday in the 1988 blackbuck poaching case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail and is sent to the Jodhpur Central Jail. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

