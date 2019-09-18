Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's look alike got viral on social media recently. Alina Rai who is a model and Tik Tok sensation is being resembled to Katrina and when asked denied her resemblance with Kat saying she wants to create her own identity.

Katrina Kaif look-alike Alina Rai disagrees with social media users, says want to create her own identity

Tik Tok sensation and Model Alina Rai is going viral for her resemblance with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif but she seems unhappy and wants to create her own identity. The photos of Tik Tok star got viral on the internet recently and people are calling her Katrina’s doppelganger. When asked Alina said, nobody in her family or friends saw the resemblance.

In a recent interview, Alina was asked about being Katrina’s look like to which she said people often resemble models or actors with established Bollywood celebrities due to which their own originality suffers. But Alina wishes to have her own identity and create her own mark. She also stated that she doesn’t feel any similarity with Katrina. However, after going through her Instagram pictures and comments it seems like fans don’t agree with her. Alina has more than 30, 000 followers and on every picture people have commented calling her Katrina.

Alina also mentioned she has no idea that her pictures have become this viral and articles are being published about her resemblance with Katrina. Apart from her looks, the second common thing about her and Katrina is they both are from London and moved to Mumbai last year to try her luck in modelling and acting.

Have a look at her photos:

Alina wants to be a model and be a part of Indian cinema. She has already signed her debut film titled Lucknow Junction. Alina also clarified that she likes Katrina and thinks she’s amazing but comparing her to Kaif is not a compliment as she doesn’t want her own identity to suffer. She wants people to know her by her name nad not somebody’s look alike.

