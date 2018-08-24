Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role, has taken over the Internet with her latest Instagram photo which is too hot to handle! Dressed in a sexy white dress, Katrina Kaif looks like a shining star as she poses for the camera.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat which stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead role, has taken over the Internet with her latest Instagram photo which is too hot to handle! Dressed in a sexy white dress, Katrina Kaif looks like a shining star as she poses for the camera. Her candid photo, with messed up hair and no makeup, has driven her fans crazy. Katrina Kaif is one of the sexiest Bollywood divas who has been ruling our hearts for many years now with her priceless smile, stunning and gorgeous looks and most of all, her charm.

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actresses and her phenomenal dancing skills are to die for! Katrina Kaif has been roped in for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the two are currently shooting for the film in Malta.

Aasmaan 🌸 📷 @atulreellife A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 24, 2018 at 1:47am PDT

Katrina Kaif on Friday shared the sexy photo on her Instagram account and the photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it surfaced on social media. Katrina Kaif is one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses and has a massive fan following and millions of followers from across the globe.

Katrina Kaif has over 13 million followers on her Instagram account and the diva keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos on her social media accounts which go viral in no time! Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of that year. Katrina has worked in a number of Bollywood films and is one of the most bankable Bollywood actresses who has worked with all the three Khan’s of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

