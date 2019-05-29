Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is among the leading stars who is best known for her fashion and fitness game. Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her latest shoot of Filmfare for June edition. In the pictures, the actor shines in the dim light, dressed in an olive green pullover. Take a look at the pictures:

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is counted amongst the most stunning actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of sizzling the Internet with her hot pictures and sensational looks. From a shy newcomer to a boss lady, Katrina Kaif has gone through an interesting journey. Recently, the actor has shot for Filmfare’s cover for the month of June. With messy bun, toned legs and sultry looks, the actor has created a buzz with her never-ending charm and talent.

In the cover picture, the actor is looking steaming hot dressed in an olive green high neck pullover. Katrina Kaif needs nothing just a simple sweater to look fiercely hot and this Filmfare cover shoot is a proof of this. It is not the first time when the actor can be seen romancing with the lens, earlier to this pictures from Harper’s Bazaar India and Vogue also made rounds on the Internet.

The actor is known for effortlessly nailing the fashion game with her simple yet innovative style. There is no doubt upon the fact that the actor has well improved her style since her film Baar Baar Dekho. Starting from her on-screen looks to her social media clicks, the actor never misses a chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans.

On the work front, the actor is currently promoting her upcoming film Bharat with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is an official remake of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Apart from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, the film also features Disha Patani, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.

Not just this, the actor is also counted amongst the fittest actors of the industry, who misses no chance of hitting the gym and uploading her workout pictures and videos. Katrina Kaif leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her sizzling pictures on social media.

