Filmmaker Anand L Rai’s much-awaited film Zero, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, has created a lot of buzz on the internet much before its release. Katrina, who plays an actress in the film which will see Shah Rukh essaying a dwarf, took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the sets of the film Saturday night. In the picture, the Bollywood diva is looking stunning in a bridal avatar. In the photo, Katrina is wearing a peach and golden lehenga, and to make it look even prettier, she wore a long necklace with green beads, a choker, jhumkas, maang tika and a nose ring.

Zero is Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s second collaboration after romantic-drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan. It will be interesting to see if the trio is once again able to spread the same magic on-screen with their chemistry. Katrina also shared another picture from the sets of the film. And it has SRK in the frame. If rumours are to be believed, Anushka and Katrina will be essaying characters they have never played in the past. The film is written by Himanshu and directed by Anand L. Rai. The film was jointly produced by Rai and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan.

