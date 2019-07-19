Katrina Kaif Instagram photo: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's latest photograph can be bracketed into words. It's refreshing and beautiful. In a candid photo, while crossing a signal, she can be seen smiling in a broad daylight. Pulling off her beige coloured outfit effortlessly, she looks prettier than ever.

Katrina Kaif Instagram photo: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is presently enjoying her post-birthday vacation in Mexico. The latest photograph is a proof that she is making the most of her vacations. In the candid photo, she can be seen beaming with happiness while walking on the Mexico streets. Donning a beige coloured short dress coloured attire, she looks refreshing in her attire. She chose to keep her hair open.

This photograph has been shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram. This post was shared three hours back and soon after the post, the photo received 8,99,697 likes. Fans are continued to compliment the actor. Katrina Kaif’s photos on social media are considered as lively and lovable.

Here are some of the photographs that are counted as the best.

Bharat actor recently celebrated her birthday in Mexico with her family members. She has compiled all her holiday photos on Instagram. In every photo, she looks jawdroppingly beautiful.

The 36-year-old actor prefers to celebrate her birthday with closed ones. In an interview with a leading daily, Katrina Kaif opened up about her birthday plans. She said that when it comes to having fun she prefers to go to a lively place, spend time together with friends and family.

Previously, the actor shared sneak peeks form her Mexico holiday. In the photos, she can be seen wearing colourful bikinis. SHe canbe sene enjoying on the beaches.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Now, she has bagged Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar. Diva recently wrapped up the film schedule before taking a break from his holiday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App