In a video posted by Salman's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, the Khan family was seen performing the Ganapati aarti. But, Katrina in the video was seen moving the puja thali in a way which is not considered ritually correct.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan also brought Ganapati Bappa home, however, this time the family welcomed the deity at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, breaking their 14-year-old tradition of having Ganapati at their residence, Galaxy.

However, something else made the headlines and got tweeple to go berserk. In a video posted by Salman’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, the Khan family can be seen performing the Ganapati aarti. Apart from Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, and brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the kids in the house and Katrina Kaif, can be seen welcoming Bappa.

Atul Agnihotri later deleted the post following uproar at the social media handle.

But, Katrina in the video was seen moving the puja thali in a way which is not considered ritually correct. As per the tradition, aarti thali has to be moved in a clockwise direction, but if you see Katrina in the video she’s doing it the other way around.

And this has obviously given the trolls something to keep busy themselves with. Check out the comments here:

Omg Katrina did the aarti in a wrong way 🙄 someone could atleast tell her 😒 — Sharania Jhanvi✨ (@SharaniaJ) September 13, 2018

I really hate to point it out but the beautiful lady in red attire is doing the #Arti #anticlockwise. And it can #hurt the #ReligiousSentiments of many. — AD (@DrAD_P) September 13, 2018

Kat aarti ulti kyu kar rahi — Manasvi (@Manasvi38970254) September 14, 2018

Ye @KatrinaKaif_ ulti aarti utarti ho its wrong mem — JAIN BOY VIVEK (@badera_vivek) September 13, 2018

Katrina was not alone at Salman’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, her sister Isabelle Kaif was also there. The 2 looked their ethnic best in red at the event. The 2 also made an appearance at the Mukesh Ambani’s lavish Ganpati celebrations.

Check out the pics from Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

