In order to get entertained the wagers and inside jokes of Bollywood is something one cannot miss at all. This time the gossipy element is covered by Zero actor Katrina Kaif along with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. An old Interview has resurfaced the Internet and has created a buzz around the Bharat actors. In an old episode of the talk show Starry Nights 2.oh! has revealed something very interesting which was on screens in November. In the show, Aamir Khan joined Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar and revealed many stories about his rapport with Bharat actor. Aamir further revealed that he once challenged Katrina for a chess match but the beauty never accepted it because of the condition he gave. Aamir kept a condition that if Katrina lost, she will have to sing a song Dil Cheez Kya Hai outside Salman Khan’s residence.

He further added that Katrina was so afraid that she practised the game for few months but never played. As per reports, Salman Khan and Katrina dated each other for 4 years but later on, they both got separated in the year 2009. Both of them never accepted anything related to their rumoured relation but were among most talked about celebrity pairs of Bollywood. However, they both never showed their back, professionally and worked together in various films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj and many more.

Talking about Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, they both shared the screens for the second time in the movie Thugs Of Hindostan. Katrina Kaif’s upcoming movie with Salman Khan is likely to hit the screens on Eid 2019.

