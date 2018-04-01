Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shot a special sequence for the upcoming film Zero in which Katrina Kaif will not be seen. The news of Katrina featuring in the sequence was a rumour. Only Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share the sequence, where Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf.

It is overwhelming to see two big Bollywood stars together working in a single film. And as per reports, last year, superstar Salman Khan was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Zero. There were reports that the two had shot for a special sequence in the film and Salman Khan will have a special appearance in the film. Reports also revealed that actress Katrina Kaif, who is playing the lead female character in the film will be a part of the special sequence. However, according to a leading daily, that is not the case.

Reports say that a source in the know has revealed to the daily that Katrina is not a part of the sequence. The source said, “Ever since the dance number was filmed, speculations have been rife that Salman and SRK will be joined by Katrina in it. However, that’s not true. It features just the two actors.” The source further added, “In the film, Shah Rukh is shown as a big admirer of Katrina’s work, while Salman plays the superstar who is also one of her heroes. The whole sequence is choreographed in such a way that it shows Salman and SRK up against each other on stage. The team has seen the final results and is extremely happy with the track.”

Meanwhile, heavy VFX techniques have been used for the film. Another source has revealed, “SRK’s character has a certain height throughout the film. To make him look smaller, the team has shot from different angles. Along with them, there were holes drilled into the platform where the actor would fit in while shooting his scenes.” The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh will be seen playing the character of a dwarf. The film also stars Anushka Sharma in one of the lead roles and Abhay Deol, who reportedly plays Katrina Kaif’s love interest. Zero is set to hit theatre screens on December 21 next year.

