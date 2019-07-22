Katrina Kaif, who is currently enjoying her vacation time with her family and friends in Mexico, recently responded to the speculations about featuring in Kabir Khan's film 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Here is how the actor reacted–

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her hot photos and phenomenal acting skills. The 36-year-old actor last appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat with Salman Khan, which performed well at the box office. Though the actor is enjoying her vacations in Mexico with her close friends and family, recently, the actor revealed about in an interview that she was never offered Kabir Khan’s film 83.

Katrina Kaif opened up about the sports drama film and answered to speculations about the actor being offered Ranveer Singh’s film 83. By rushing all the rumours, the actor revealed that she was never in talks with Kabir Khan for the role of Romi Dev. The actor also said that though, she has a good bond with Kabir Khan, but both of them never had a conversation regarding the film and she has no clue about the film.

The role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev will now be played by Deepika Padukone and together Ranveer and Deepika will share the screens for the first time after their wedding. The shoot of the film has already begun and the entire team is much excited for the big project.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, which will be the first film in 10 years that will feature the adorable duo, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Katrina Kaif will play the role of Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife. Reports reveal that Sooryavanshi is the costliest cop film in the history of the Indian cinema and will release on March 27, 2020.

