Bollywood hottie Katrina Kaif always peaks headlines for one thing or the other. This time, the diva has created a buzz on the internet with her latest interview where she can be seen talking about many things. She even talked about what her equation is with Salman Khan and his family. Yes! Here's what the diva said!

Bollywood glam star Katrina Kaif is always on headlines for her candid yet interesting statements in the interviews. Yet again, the actor is surfacing on the internet for her latest revelations that she did on her latest interview. While interacting with Filmfare, the actor spilt beans on many secrets of her life. From speaking on her feelings about Alia Bhatt dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor to giving fans relationship advice, Katrina Kaif gave birth to a lot of healthy gossips.

BUT one of the most interesting segments of the interview was when Katrina Kaif talked about her equation with superstar Salman Khan. The duo has been involved in a relationship years ago but separated later on. Even after the highs and lows of their bond, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan can now be seen in a healthy work relationship. The duo will also be featuring soon together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Well, talking about what Katrina said in her latest interview, it was quite clear that she has a good bond with Salman Khan’s family, especially with his sisters. And when she was asked about Salman Khan, Katrina said that he is very unpredictable and that is the thing which makes it very fascinating to be with him. She continued saying that there can never be a dull moment with Salman Khan.

Not just this, the actor also revealed the 3 things a boy should do to get her attention. The first one, stated by Katrina was that he should be aware of the fact that she wants his attention. Second was that the guy should have a good sense of humour and the last one that he should smell nice. Well, that was interesting too!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More