Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently confessed in an interview that she was unaware about who was selected earlier to play the role of Kumud in Bharat. She further revealed that Ali first discussed the film on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. She also revealed that it is not about ego, it is about who does it well.

Salman Khan's film was written in my destiny and i am happy it came to me

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the leading stars who master the talent of marking herself on top in every field. Starting from dancing, acting to fitness, the actor is an allrounder and proves herself every time she appears on-screen. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat, which is one of the dream projects for the director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has left no stone unturned to promote his film which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

The entire cast of the film is superly excited for the film especially Salman Khan who has sported in all five looks in the film. Earlier the role of Kumud, which is now portrayed by Katrina Kaif was given to Priyanka Chopra but due to her wedding, she rejected the role. Earlier reports revealed that Salman Khan was upset with Priyanka Chopra for taking an exit from the project as this could be one of the biggest projects of her career.

Though, Priyanka Chopra took an exit long time ago, but her exit is still making headlines. Recently, Katrina Kaif confessed while giving an interview that she was unaware of the director’s first approach for her character. She further revealed that Ali discussed the film on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan.

She added upon saying that every person has his or her own perspective of taking up things. If Priyanka Chopra was selected the role, there must be reasons for it. She further revealed that she cannot be with Salman Khan in every film. Expressing her happiness, she revealed that Bharat was in her destiny and she is happy portraying Kumud’s character in the film. She said that it doesn’s matter who was first or second. It is not about anyone’s ego.

Bharat is one of the much-anticipated films which also features Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik in supporting roles. The film is an official remake of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father and it is predicted that Bharat will earn Rs 40 to Rs 45 crore on its opening day.

