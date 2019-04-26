Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently revealed about the clash of Sooryavanshi and Inshallah. She said that Salman Khan loves Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar and she feels that Salman won't let this clash happen. Some days back, reports revealed that Katrina Kaif is also a part of Sooryavanshi in the lead actors role.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif knows how to dazzle well on-screens and leaves no stone unturned to sizzle the big screens with her stunning performance in her films. Some days back, filmmaker Karan Johar announced about his upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, he revealed that the film will hit the silver screens on Eid 2020. Knowing that Eid is unofficially reserved for Salman Khan films, everyone got a little shocked. Reports suggest that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar already had a work with Salman Khan related to the release date of the film and he was okay with this.

The confusion majorly breaks when Salman Khan revealed that he is looking for Eid 2020 for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. If these reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will have a clash with Katrina Kaif’s film Sooryavanshi as the hottie is also a part of the film now. In an Interview, Katrina Kaif revealed that Salman loves Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty and so she feels that Salman Khan won’t let this happen.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is one of the hottest and fittest actors of the industry. She masters the talent of creating a buzz with her ravishing looks in the film and also hits the gym regularly. Rather it is her on-screen looks or bikini photos, the actor makes sure to be her fan’s favourite. The actor was last seen in the film Zero with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan and currently, she is gearing up to share the screens with Salman Khan in her next film Bharat.

Bharat is one of the highly anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father 2014. Further, the film is bankrolled by Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

