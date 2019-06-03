Katrina Kaif, who masters the talent of dazzling on the screens, has recently expressed herself in an interview about her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actor revealed that the director of the film Rohit Shetty has meticulously planned the film and is very clear about her approach for the film. In the film, the actor will be sharing the screens with Akshay Kumar. Moreover, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also appear in a cameo role.

Rohit Shetty is very clear and has meticulously planned the film

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her uber hot looks as well as versatile roles on-screen. Recently, in an interview, the actor expressed herself on working with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty in her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Katrina quoted that she is happy to share the screens with Akshay Kumar after so long. He further quoted that Rohit Shetty is among the most talented filmmakers of the industry as he is very clear about what he wants in the film.

She further quoted that there is a huge science behind the film and it is very thoughtfully written. Moreover, the director has also planned for special appearances of his most popular cops Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, he is also planning to make a female cop film and the actor revealed that she is also looking forward to the film.

Moreover, the actor also denied to all the speculations that suggest that the actor will be sharing screens with Shah Rukh Khan in the remake of Satta Pe Satta.

Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat, which is an official remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father of 2014. In the film, the actor will be sharing the screens with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and among the other stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. The film is among the highly anticipated films of the year and will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

In the interview, the actor also expressed her views about entering production. She revealed that she has been thinking about this since 2010. She revealed that she has a couple of ideas in her mind which she might execute in this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App