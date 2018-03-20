Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif spoke about women empowerment as a latest event and said that competitive mindset can stop oneself from supporting their contemporaries at the work space. Commenting on how she make an effort to encourage women to do better in their profession, she further added that a lot of things start with the mindset thus one needs to think what they are doing for women around them. On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's directorial Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who was recently announced as the brand ambassador of non-profit organisation Educate Girls, talked about women empowerment and said that competitiveness in the work space can actually stop oneself from supporting their women contemporaries. At the event, Katrina said, “Recently, I’ve become more aware of this even subconsciously, do we really support our contemporaries – in whatever industry you’re in. I try to support women who are around me as much as I can in my workspace. Sometimes a competitive mindset can actually stop you from doing that.”

She further added, “I have become aware of this, I try to make sure, I am I lifting up the women around me, am I doing what I can to support, encourage or to help them grow? Rather than just see what they can do for me, I do whatever I can to encourage them to better in their profession. A lot of things start with mindset and we need to think what we are doing for women around us.”

Also Read: I oppose, disagree, lament, dispute, says Amitabh Bachchan over copyright act

Talking about the existing prejudice in the film industry where the female stars are considered un-opinionated and less intellectual than their male contemporaries, Katrina said, “I don’t understand what you are saying but like I have seen it myself that when you talk about politics, matters regarding government, a lot of actors, because they are not in politics, don’t feel the need to comment. There’s a big difference between having an opinion in your home, and speaking about it on a public platform, or having an opinion about a social cause like this. To me that’s a huge difference. I can’t speak about everyone because there are different situations and everyone is different. But many times I don’t feel like talking about a topic, doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion on it but maybe it is not the right time and place to talk about it.”

When asked to comment on Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar that deals with the same issue, Katrina added, “That movie had that message. That was definitely the message that got across. A young talented girl who is being stopped from fulfilling her dreams because the society and world around her are not allowing her to do that. So for me, there are movies being made like that. You don’t necessarily need a movie just about the classroom. A movie is an amazing way to get the message across. Someone making a movie on this would be outstanding.” On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The diva is currently shooting for her upcoming film Zero in which she will seen sharing the screen space with Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: October song Theher Ja teaser: Soothing music, beautiful scenery and a lot of love

Also Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Box Office collection Day 24: Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Bharucha’s comedy film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App