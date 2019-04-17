Just a few days before the trailer launch of Bharat, Katrina Kaif has revealed that Salman Khan did not even call her after she signed the film and they met directly on sets. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat will release on June 5.

With films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have proved that they make one of the best on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Thus, it was not surprising when Katrina was signed in for Bharat after Priyanka Chopra left the film citing personal reasons just days before the shooting of the film began. Considering the bond between Salman and Katrina, one would assume that Katrina signed the film because of him but that is not the case.

In her latest interaction with a news portal, Katrina has revealed that it was a purely professional decision and Salman did not even call her after she signed the film. She said that she is friends with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and are honest with each other in terms of work. When she read the script from start to end, she loved it and realised that she could go the extra mile with this character.

Speaking about her bond with Salman, Katrina said that they share a comfort level that has developed with time. The actor loves to entertain the audience and is a simple person in real life. She added that he approaches films like he approaches life. As the duo gear up to come together on the big screen once again, the excitement among the fans is on an all-time high.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films and T-Series, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. To raise excitement for the trailer launch on April 24, the makers have been sharing the official posters of the film. The much-anticipated film Bharat will hit the silver screens on the occasion of Eid, i.e June 5.

