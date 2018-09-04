Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to awe her fans with her latest photos. The actor recently shared a photo via her Instagram handle that has been doing the rounds on social media. It is too difficult to take our eyes off the beauty and we bet the picture is too hot to handle for most of the followers.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most sensuous divas of the B-town. Every time she walks on a ramp or faces the camera for a photoshoot, her followers get more obsessed with the actor’s beauty. Considered as one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood, Katrina has been taking over the Internet with her hot as hell and temperature soaring photos. Her followers love to watch the actor’s new avatars and patiently wait for the new looks that she shares via her Instagram and other social media platforms.

The actor recently shared another glamorous click from her recent photoshoot session and believe us it is really impossible to take our eyes off her. Well, if you don’t believe then take a look at this ineffable picture of the diva:

Do you guys have any words to express Katrina’s beauty? We are quite sure that your answer is NO. Katrina is looking drop dead gorgeous and it is her beauty that is filling the monochrome picture with several colours. Donning a black singlet slip with an oversized white shirt, the actor is looking exceptional. The picture has garnered over 124,238 likes in just a few minutes while the comment section is pouring in with the compliments for the charismatic actor.

On the professional front, the actor is busy working in Bharat opposite to Salman Khan. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Tabu in the key roles. Earlier, the movie made a lot of headlines as Priyanka Chopra quit the film right before her shoot schedule.

