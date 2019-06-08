Sooryavanshi: After Bharat, Katrina Kaif will soon start with the next shooting schedule of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on Eid 2020. The next shooting schedule will be held in Ramoji City at Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is among the most talented actors who is currently the star of the moment after her hit film Bharat which also features Salman Khan. The film has till now earned Rs 73.30 crore and is expected to soon cross Rs 100 crore. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. The duo was last seen in Farah Khan’s film Tees Maar Khan. Talking about their upcoming film Sooryavanshi, Katrina and Akshay Kumar will appear on screens as a married couple.

The first schedule of the film was held in the month of May and post to which, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty went to Bangkok. Currently, both the actor and director are in Bangkok and will soon return for the next schedule. Recently, the actor revealed that she will be joining the cast for the next schedule soon after Akshay and Rohit return. Reports reveal that she will join the schedule in June-end in Hyderabad. The schedule will be conducted for 30 days and will be held in Ramoji City.

She further appreciated Akshay Kumar and expressed saying that she feels very comfortable working with him. She further quoted that Akshay Kumar is a very chilled out person and is very professional sometimes. Reports suggest that after completing her Hyderabad schedule, Katrina Kaif will then start shooting for the songs with Akshay Kumar, whereas Neena Gupta will play the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother in the film.

Recently, the reports also revealed that Gulshan Kumar will play the lead negative role in the film. Sooryavanshi will be like a reunite for Akshay Kumar and Gulshan Kumar after various films in the past. Soorayavanshi will hit the silver screens on Eid 2020.

Sooryavanshi will be directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar under the banner names of Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s favourite cops Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will also appear in a special role in the film.

