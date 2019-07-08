One of the highest paid actors Katrina Kaif recently revealed about her birthday plans this year. The actor said that she will be taking a few days of break from her work and will go out with her family and friends to celebrate her birthday on July 16

Katrina Kaif opens up about her birthday plans this year

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is among the stunning actors who leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her stylish looks and attires. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed about her birthday plans this year. Katrina Kaif revealed that she will take a few days break from her work and will go out with her close friends and sisters.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi with costar Akshay Kumar. Reports reveal that Katrina Kaif will reunite for this project with action king after 9 years after film Tees Maar Khan. Lastly, the actor appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with costar Salman Khan. The film created records and also received praises from the critics as well as the audience for Salman Khan Katrina Kaif’s hot chemistry.

In the interview, Katrina Kaif also revealed that she loves to step out of her comfort zone and invest in the character by exploring it more. She also said that she is very eager to announce about her next film which will allow her to deliver a performance like Zero and Bharat.

Starting from swaying her fans with her red carpet appearances to her social media pictures, Katrina is a fashionista and proves this well whenever she appears on-screen. Some of her hit films include– Namastey London, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

