Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is winning the Internet with her latest Instagram photo. Sharing the photo on her profile, Katrina gave a quirky caption and took a trip down the memory lane. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

When it comes to wooing the audience with her acting skills, gorgeous looks and scintillating dance moves, who can do it better than Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Despite staying away from social media for a long time, Katrina is now one of the most followed celebrities in India and never fails to impress everyone with her candid and fun personality.

After taking social media by storm with her birthday vacation photos, Katrina has treated the Internet with a new photo today and it is too stunning to ignore. Taking a trip down the memory lane, her latest photo seems to draw inspiration from one of Bollywood’s most loved film DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. As she looks back, she has quoted the iconic dialogue Palat and it is making fans go weak in the knees.

With her bright smile and cute expressions, Katrina’s latest photo is an instant hit on social media. For the picture perfect shot, the diva is seen dressed in a polka dot crop top paired with denim. She has kept her hair naturally straight and her makeup dewy yet fresh, making her look like a sight to behold. In no time, the photo has managed to garner more than 719, 164 likes and is taking social media by storm.

Workwise, Katrina Kaif has delivered two back to back powerful performances in Zero and Bharat. After Bharat, the actor is now gearing up to reunite with Akshay Kumar on-screen for Sooryavanshi. The on-screen power couple will be seen recreating the iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani for Sooryavanshi. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App